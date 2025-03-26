Karni Sena Members Attack SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s House Over Remarks on Rana Sanga

Agra/Bhopal – Tension flared on Wednesday as Karni Sena members stormed the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, bringing a bulldozer along in protest against his recent remarks on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga.

The outrage stems from a speech delivered by Suman in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, where he referred to the Mewar ruler Rana Sanga as a “traitor” and controversially claimed that Hindus are his descendants. His remarks drew sharp condemnation from Rajput groups, particularly the Karni Sena.

Earlier, Karni Sena activists had demonstrated outside the Madhya Pradesh office of the Samajwadi Party in Bhopal. The protest turned aggressive, with demonstrators reportedly damaging banners and posters at the SP office, located in a government quarter in the Tulsi Nagar area.

The outfit’s state unit even announced a reward of ₹5 lakh to anyone who blackens Ramji Lal Suman’s face and hits him with shoes — a provocative challenge that further escalated the matter.

According to TT Nagar police station in-charge Sudhir Arjaria, protestors burnt an effigy outside the SP office. However, he denied any damage to the office or its property and said no formal case had been registered, as it was a short protest.

On the other hand, SP’s national spokesperson Yash Bharatiya claimed the office was attacked around 7:15 pm and accused protestors of vandalizing SP property.

The incident adds to growing political tensions, with the Samajwadi Party condemning the violence and calling for strict action against the Karni Sena. No injuries have been reported so far.