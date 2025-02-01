Karthi on Nagarjuna: “He Has Given Me So Much Love, That No Matter How Much I Return, It Won’t Be Enough”

Chennai: Tamil actor Karthi recently shared an emotional and heartfelt experience of the love and care he has received from Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. During an event organized by the unit of the Telugu film Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Karthi spoke at length about Nagarjuna’s generous gestures and how deeply he has been embraced by the actor.

Karthi, who has worked with Nagarjuna on several occasions, recalled how the Telugu superstar ensured his comfort in even the smallest aspects of his daily routine. “Nagarjuna sir enjoys a cult status here after he did Idhayathai Thirudathe. We cannot talk like how he talks in a charming way,” Karthi said, highlighting Nagarjuna’s warm presence.

He went on to describe how Nagarjuna made him feel right at home. “From the moment I went there, how can I put this? The way I was embraced was so touching,” Karthi recalled, adding that Nagarjuna would constantly check in to make sure he was happy and comfortable.

Nagarjuna’s Thoughtful Gesture for Karthi

Karthi shared a particularly touching incident from the set of their film Thoza. He mentioned that he would ride his bicycle every day during lunch breaks. However, the studio premises had numerous speed breakers, which made his ride bumpy. In a thoughtful gesture, Nagarjuna took it upon himself to make sure Karthi’s ride was smooth.

“The next day when I took out my bicycle for my customary ride, I found portions of the speed breakers removed. When I enquired, the people there said that it was Nagarjuna sir who had asked them to remove a part of the speed breakers to stop my bicycle ride from being bumpy. It was done for my sake,” Karthi shared with a sense of gratitude.

Nagarjuna’s Affection and Support

Karthi went on to describe Nagarjuna as a kind and affectionate figure, who is constantly looking out for those around him. “He doesn’t let anything affect him and is affectionate to everybody around him. He literally showers you with love,” Karthi said, reflecting on how Nagarjuna has made a lasting impact on him.

Karthi also spoke about how even after years of working together, Nagarjuna always shows interest in his work. “I think it is going to be 10 years with him. But even to this day, he knows what my next film is. He will say, ‘I need to watch that film.’ If he likes my film, I don’t even have to ask him, he will immediately tweet about it.”

An Unforgettable Bond

Concluding his thoughts, Karthi expressed his immense gratitude toward Nagarjuna, saying, “He has given me so much love, no matter how much love I return, it won’t be enough, Chay,” referring to Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya, who was present at the event.