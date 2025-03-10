Kartik Aaryan chuffed with big IIFA win: ‘Not Chandu but definitely a Champion’

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating a major career milestone after winning the Best Actor (Male) award at IIFA 2024 for his performance in the hit horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

The win marks a significant moment for the actor, who has steadily climbed the ranks of Bollywood’s top performers.

Kartik Aaryan’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

During his acceptance speech, Kartik reflected on his journey and the challenges he faced, particularly stepping into the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. The actor, referencing his upcoming movie ‘Chandu Champion’, humorously stated:

“I don’t have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling.”

He also recalled how people questioned whether he could carry the franchise forward, saying:

“From the beginning, when I was cast for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, people wondered if I could shoulder the responsibility. Even during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, we didn’t know if we would succeed on the big day.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Impact on the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Franchise

When Kartik replaced Akshay Kumar as the lead in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, many fans were skeptical. However, Kartik’s performance as Rooh Baba won over audiences, leading to record-breaking box office numbers. Collectively, both films have earned close to Rs 600 crore worldwide, cementing Kartik’s place as a box office superstar.

Kartik Thanks Fans and Director Anees Bazmee

Expressing his gratitude, Kartik thanked his fans for their unwavering support:

“Thank you to the audience for always supporting the entire franchise and for giving so much love to both ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. This year, when the film was released during Diwali 2024, we were incredibly happy to see the love it received.”

He also credited director Anees Bazmee for shaping his character, saying:

“A big thank you to Anees Bazmee sir for creating such a huge character, Rooh Baba, which has truly become a legacy across generations.”

Kartik Aaryan’s IIFA Win Goes Viral on Social Media

Kartik took to Instagram to share his joy, posting pictures of himself holding the coveted IIFA trophy. In his caption, he wrote:

“My first IIFA Best Actor Leading Role for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’! #RoohBaba. If the audience stands by you, no one can stop you from emerging a winner. This award belongs to every member of the BB3 team. Your Rooh Baba will return soon with Manjulika!”

The post quickly went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

What’s Next for Kartik Aaryan?

Up next, Kartik Aaryan is set to star in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is slated for a 2026 release.

With a growing list of blockbuster films and accolades, Kartik Aaryan continues to solidify his status as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star!