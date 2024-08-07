Karwar: Old Kali bridge falls, lorry plunges into river

Karwar: In a mishap that unfolded late Tuesday night, the Kali Bridge, a crucial connection on National Highway 66 between Karwar and Goa, collapsed, causing significant disruption and concern in the region, Police said on Wednesday.

The bridge, which was constructed in 1983 and has served the region for 31 years, succumbed to structural failure around midnight.

At the time of the collapse, a lorry was traversing the bridge. The vehicle plunged into the river below as the structure gave way. The driver, who was the sole occupant, sustained injuries in the fall, the police said.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene, and the driver was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police and fire department teams responded promptly to the incident, engaging in rescue operations and ensuring the area was secured. Diversions have been set up along NH 66 to manage the disrupted traffic flow, and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

While the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, initial reports suggest that the aging infrastructure may have contributed to the disaster. The bridge’s structural integrity has come under scrutiny, with questions being raised about the maintenance and inspection protocols followed over the years.

The Kali Bridge has been an essential artery for the region, facilitating the movement of locals, tourists, and goods. Its collapse is expected to have significant economic implications and has left the community in shock. Many are expressing concerns over the safety of other aging infrastructure in the region.