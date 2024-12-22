Kashi Vishwanath Project Sparks Concerns: 10,000 Shops Face Demolition

Varanasi: In Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, approximately 10,000 shops in the Dal Mandi area, predominantly owned by Muslims, have been demolished to expand the road leading to Kashi Vishwanath temple. This decision has caused widespread distress among the local population, many of whom have been running businesses in the area for generations.

According to reports, officials conducted surveys of these shops, and locals expressed concern that the demolition would leave thousands of people without a livelihood.

The demolition is part of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, aimed at creating a wide passage for pilgrims between the temple and the Ganga Ghats.

The large-scale demolition is expected to cause significant losses for local residents and shopkeepers, especially Muslims. Previously, the corridor project faced opposition due to issues related to compensation, rehabilitation, and its long-term social implications.