Kashmir Fashion Show Row: Did J&K Officials Know About It? Omar Abdullah Breaks Silence

Gulmarg, J&K – A fashion show held at a private hotel in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan has triggered a significant controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging that the hotel where the event took place belongs to his relatives.

The opposition has also questioned the CM’s claim that he had no prior knowledge of the event and that it was a private gathering. Following the backlash, the state government has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Assembly Erupts Over CM’s Denial

The issue sparked a heated debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with opposition leaders questioning how such an event could take place without the Chief Minister’s knowledge. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, directly targeted Omar Abdullah, accusing him of misleading the House. “How is it possible that such a grand event was held at a hotel owned by your relatives, and you had no idea about it? You must have facilitated this event, and now, under public pressure, you are calling for an inquiry,” he charged.

Sharma also revealed that the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Department had issued a short-term license for the event, proving that government departments were aware of the program.

Mahbooba Mufti and Religious Leaders Condemn the Event

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also strongly opposed the event, calling it an attack on the cultural and religious values of Kashmir. She stated that the government cannot evade responsibility by labeling it a private affair. “Allowing such programs in private hotels promotes obscenity, which is against our traditions and beliefs. The government must ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” she remarked.

Prominent religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also criticized the event, calling it disgraceful. Expressing his anger on social media, he wrote, “Disgusting! A vulgar fashion show in Gulmarg during the sacred month of Ramadan. The pictures and videos are now viral, fueling public outrage. How can this be tolerated in the Valley, known for its deep-rooted Sufi traditions and religious sentiments?”

Omar Abdullah Defends Himself

In response to the controversy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified in the Assembly that the government had no role in the event. “This was a private event held in a private hotel. The government was not involved in any capacity—neither financially nor administratively. No government officials attended it,” he asserted. He further stated that if any legal violations were found, strict action would be taken.

However, he also acknowledged public outrage, admitting that the event should not have taken place, regardless of the month. “Some people are objecting to this because it happened during Ramadan, but in my opinion, this event should not have taken place at any time of the year,” he added.

Assembly Uproar and Political Reactions

The issue led to a massive uproar in the Assembly, with BJP and PDP legislators rejecting the CM’s defense. National Conference (NC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq admitted that the event was inappropriate and welcomed the CM’s decision to order an inquiry. Meanwhile, Minister Sakina Itoo also condemned the event, stating that such activities should never be allowed during Ramadan.

How the Controversy Began

The fashion show was reportedly held on December 7 at a private hotel in Gulmarg. The controversy erupted after videos and photos of the event surfaced on social media, drawing sharp criticism from political and religious groups. Many called it an insult to Kashmiri culture and traditions.

Reacting to the outrage, Omar Abdullah initially responded via social media, acknowledging the public anger. “People’s anger is justified. The images I have seen show complete disregard for local sensitivities, and that too during this sacred month,” he posted. He further stated that his office was in touch with local authorities and had demanded a report within 24 hours to determine further action.

With the controversy refusing to die down, the state government now faces immense pressure to take appropriate action against those involved in organizing the event.