“Not In My Name”: Kashmiris Rise in Unison to Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Shutdown Observed Across Valley

Srinagar: In a powerful show of solidarity and collective grief, thousands of Kashmiris took to the streets across towns and villages on Wednesday, vehemently condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Their message was clear: “Not in my name.”

In a rare development, Srinagar and several parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a shutdown—a phenomenon not seen since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Citizens voluntarily closed shops and businesses to mourn the victims and register their outrage.

Protest Across Political and Social Spectrum

From political parties to local communities, condemnation poured in. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march in Srinagar, apologising on behalf of the Kashmiri people and stating that the incident had left the valley “ashamed.” The National Conference also marched to Lal Chowk, sending a unified message against terrorism.

“This should not happen — not in the name of Kashmir and not in the name of Islam,” said Haji Bashir Ahmad Dar, a Srinagar resident. “Taking an innocent life is akin to killing all humanity,” he added, echoing Islamic teachings that value human life above all.

A shutdown is being observed in Kashmir following the killings of tourists in Pahalgam. Political parties, sociopolitical groups and civil society have called for a bandh to protest the innocent killings. pic.twitter.com/Gh9TicA7zl — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) April 23, 2025

From South to North, Unified Condemnation

Even in Kulgam, a region that had witnessed unrest in 2016, locals like G.M. Banday, a fruit grower, voiced their support for the government’s efforts to eradicate terrorism.

“We are with the government in whatever steps they take to wipe out terror. These attacks are aimed at damaging Kashmir’s image and economy,” said Banday.

Mohammad Iqbal, a local trader, expressed similar concerns, stating that the attack was an attempt to cripple the valley’s tourism-driven economy.

In Handwara town of Kupwara district, Tauseef Ahmad War, a social activist, joined protests to emphasize that Kashmiris do not support terrorism.

“We are sending a message to the world that we stand for peace and condemn this barbaric act,” he said.

Political and Religious Leaders Demand Justice

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, denounced the attack and said the perpetrators do not represent Islam or the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They neither belong to our faith nor our land. We hope they are brought to justice swiftly,” the National Conference leader stated.

In a remarkable show of unity, Ramban district in Jammu also observed a complete shutdown. Despite facing devastating flash floods and landslides, locals from both Muslim and Hindu communities held a joint protest.

“This is not just a protest; it’s a collective mourning,” said Gul Mohammad Farooqi, Imam of Jamia Masjid in Bowli Bazar, adding that such senseless acts violate the very core of Islam.

With anti-terrorism and anti-Pakistan slogans echoing through the streets, Kashmiris made it clear that they want peace and are not aligned with those who seek to destroy it.