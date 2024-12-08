Kathakali maestro artistic expressions find place at Cochin Airport

Kochi: Renowned Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi visited the Business Jet Terminal at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to witness the exclusive display of his iconic Navarasa Bhavas (emotions).

The paintings, meticulously crafted by acclaimed artist Mopasang Valath, preserve the subtleties and originality of the nine Rasa Bhavas as portrayed by

Gopi Ashan in his signature green costume.

The project was started a year ago with Kalamandalam Gopi, who had donned the full Kathakali attire and posed for detailed photographs, which were later depicted into oil paintings on canvas.

Speaking about the initiative, CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas on Sunday emphasised the airport’s commitment to providing a cultural platform that goes beyond facilitating travel.

“Kochi Airport is creating spaces that honour the artistic contributions of Kerala’s great artists. The Navarasa paintings by Kalamandalam Gopi at the Business Jet Terminal are part of this vision,” said Suhas.

Kalamandalam Gopi expressed his joy, highlighting the importance of institutions like CIAL taking up such cultural initiatives.

“Classical art forms survive when they are nurtured and encouraged. Projects that like this, especially in international spaces like airports, provide invaluable support to artists and showcase our cultural heritage to the world,” he added.

The project was coordinated by Kathakali scholar Dr. Rajasekhar P Vaikom and featured contributions from notable figures, including painter Mopasang Valath and renowned Kathakali singer Kottakkal Madhu.

Present at the event were Airport Director Manu G, Executive Directors Saji K. George, Jayarajan V, and other dignitaries.