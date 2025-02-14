Katrina Kaif Praises Husband Vicky Kaushal’s Performance in “Chhaava” on Release Day

Mumbai: The highly anticipated historical action film, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally hit theaters today. As the film has been making waves, Vicky Kaushal’s wife, actress Katrina Kaif, took to Instagram to share her admiration for his outstanding performance.

Katrina Kaif’s Heartfelt Appreciation for Vicky Kaushal

Sharing a poster from the film, Katrina expressed her awe for the cinematic experience of Chhaava. She wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumental task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. @laxman. utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way. I’m in awe, the last 40 minutes of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Stellar Performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Praising her husband, Katrina continued, “I’m lost for words at the impact of this film. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.”

Katrina’s Praise for the Entire Team

Katrina also commended the entire team behind the film, saying, “#DineshVijan what is there to say… you are a true visionary. You support and put your conviction in what you believe in, carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast is phenomenal… This is a film for the big screen… so proud of the whole team.”

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, showed her appreciation with a comment featuring applause and red heart emojis.

The Cast of Chhaava and Its Impact

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. With music composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, the film has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of historical events.