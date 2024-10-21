Katrina Kaif turns ‘adarsh bahu’ on Karwa Chauth

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her in-laws. The pictures feature heartwarming moments between Katrina and her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

One candid shot shows Veena blessing Katrina with affection, while another touching moment captures Vicky Kaushal’s mother gently caressing Katrina’s face. The collection of photos also includes a group shot of the entire family, featuring Katrina alongside her husband, Vicky Kaushal, as well as Sunny, Sham Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif.

The ‘Tiger 3’ actress looked lovely in pink saree, complemented by sindoor and a mangalsutra. She captioned the Instagram post with a simple yet heartfelt message: “Happy Karwa Chauth.” The images beautifully captured candid moments between Katrina and her mother-in-law, revealing the depth of their affectionate connection.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “Vicky Kaushal is the luckiest man alive.” Another said, “Look at them… super, super cute.” A third user wrote, “Such lovely pictures.” For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

This marks their third Karwa Chauth celebration. The couple has sparked pregnancy rumours on multiple occasions. However, during the trailer launch event for ‘Bad Newz’ in August, Vicky was asked about these persistent rumours. He responded, “When there is good news, I will definitely share it with you all. When the time comes, we won’t hesitate to announce it.”

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki.’ The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, hit theatres on December 21, 2023. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif appeared in Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s central storyline was adapted from Frédéric Dard’s French novel ‘Le Monte-charge’ (also known as Bird in a Cage).