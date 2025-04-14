Kavitha Alleges Police Brutality Against Dalits on Ambedkar Jayanti

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has strongly condemned the alleged police brutality on Dalits in Kamareddy district during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

She claimed that Dalits were stripped, humiliated, and arrested in Lingampet mandal for putting up banners to honor Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Update: Light to Moderate Showers Expected Across City Amid Heatwave Relief

Kavitha’s Strong Reaction on Social Media

Taking to social media, Kavitha questioned the governance under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stating:

“Unimaginable brutality against Dalits on Ambedkar Jayanti, what a shameful reflection of governance. Is this Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution in action, or CM Revanth Reddy’s personal rulebook?”

Allegations of Targeted Police Action

Kavitha further said that the police behaved like mobs, not public servants. She alleged the actions were not only brutal but hate-driven, and demanded immediate accountability.

Her Demands Include:

Immediate suspension of the officers involved

involved Filing of SC/ST Atrocity Act cases against responsible individuals

against responsible individuals A public apology from the Telangana Government

“We will not let any voice that has been attacked be silenced,” Kavitha asserted.

Kavitha Stopped from Visiting Ambedkar Statue

In a related incident, police attempted to block Kavitha and other BRS leaders from paying homage at the 125-feet statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

Kavitha and the leaders protested by sitting on the ground and chanting ‘Jai Bhim’. The incident caused mild tension near the state Secretariat before they were allowed to access the first floor of the structure.

Allegations of Disrespect from Telangana CM

Kavitha also accused CM Revanth Reddy of disrespecting Ambedkar, saying:

“The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues did not visit the statue on Ambedkar’s birth or death anniversaries simply because the statue was installed by KCR.”

She added that despite public pressure and two years of protest, the Cabinet finally visited the statue — without the Chief Minister.