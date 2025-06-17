Kavitha Announces Statewide ‘Rail Roko’ Protest on July 17 for BC Reservations

Medak: Telangana Jagruthi President and MLC K. Kavitha has called for a decisive state-level “Rail Roko” protest on July 17 demanding 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). Speaking at a BC Round Table Conference organized by the United Phule Front (UPF) and Telangana Jagruthi in Medak, she declared that no elections will be allowed until BCs are granted their rightful share in political representation.

A Call for Constitutional and Social Justice

Kavitha emphasized that the movement is not just political but a struggle for human and social rights. She said, “When 56% of the state’s population demands their rights, it is a human right, not just a political claim.” She urged BCs to unite and show their collective strength to the Central government.

Strong Criticism of Congress and BJP

Kavitha accused the Congress government of deliberately delaying BC empowerment, and criticized the BJP for failing to pass the BC reservation bills. She pointed out that though the Congress introduced the bills after public pressure, it merely forwarded them to Delhi and washed its hands off.

She also lashed out at Medak BJP MP Raghunandan Rao, questioning why he has never spoken in favor of the BC Bills and demanded that the BC community hold him accountable.

Demand for Separate Quota for BC Women

Highlighting the underrepresentation of BC women in politics, Kavitha stressed the need for a separate sub-quota within women’s reservation. She stated that true democratic representation cannot be achieved without including marginalized communities.

Push for Immediate Release of BC Caste Survey

Kavitha demanded that the BC caste survey results be published at the gram panchayat level to ensure transparency and awareness of demographic realities.

Threats to BC Leaders Condemned

Kavitha revealed that attempts were made to intimidate BC leaders and prevent them from participating in the Medak Round Table Conference. She condemned these actions and said such incidents expose the fear of rising BC unity.

United Appeal for Participation in ‘Rail Roko’

In her closing remarks, Kavitha made a strong appeal to students, women, youth, organizations, and BCs across Telangana to actively participate in the July 17 “Rail Roko” protest. She called it a crucial moment to safeguard constitutional and democratic rights of backward communities.

The announcement marks a bold escalation in the demand for BC reservations, setting the stage for a high-impact protest in the coming weeks.