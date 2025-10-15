No KCR Photo, No Party Line — Kavitha Begins 4-Month People’s Yatra Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday unveiled the poster for her ambitious “Jagruti Jana Baat” campaign — a four-month-long statewide yatra aimed at reconnecting with people across Telangana and addressing their pressing issues. The yatra will begin on October 25 from Nizamabad and continue until February 13, covering all 33 districts of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said that Telangana Jagruti has always been at the forefront of public causes, citing its recent protest in support of Group-1 aspirants. “Even after addressing several problems, new issues continue to arise under this Congress government,” she said, accusing the ruling party of failing to resolve people’s concerns while spending more time criticizing the opposition.

She pointed out that farmers in villages are struggling with a shortage of urea, while urban areas are facing their own set of civic and economic problems. “Instead of finding solutions, this government is attacking others,” Kavitha remarked, adding that both the Congress and BJP have failed to deliver for Telangana. “The BJP has eight MPs and eight MLAs from our state, but it hasn’t brought even a single rupee for Telangana,” she noted.

Kavitha expressed deep concern over what she called “a sense of uncertainty in every village.” Comparing the current scenario to the previous government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), she said that many welfare schemes introduced under KCR’s tenure — including the KCR Kits program — have been neglected.

Reflecting on her political journey, Kavitha said she has always been motivated by social consciousness rather than personal ambition. “I fought for Telangana’s statehood with my heart and soul. We achieved a geographical Telangana, but the fight for a social Telangana remains,” she said.

She elaborated that “social Telangana” means equal opportunities for all communities — not just BCs, SCs, and STs, but also poor OCs, women, and youth. “Our struggle is for justice, equality, and inclusivity. This is not just a slogan — it’s a policy commitment,” she affirmed.

When asked about the absence of KCR’s photo on her yatra posters, Kavitha clarified that it was a matter of ethical integrity, not disrespect. “KCR garu is my father, and being born as his daughter is my greatest fortune. But after being suspended from the BRS and resigning from the party’s primary membership, it would be morally inappropriate to use his photograph in this campaign,” she explained.

She recalled that even in the early days of Telangana Jagruti, the organization did not feature KCR’s image. “We only used the photo of Professor Jayashankar garu when Jagruti began. Later, when I became an MP representing BRS, we included KCR garu’s photo in party campaigns. Now, as I am no longer part of that party, I am walking my own path,” she said.

Kavitha also criticized the Congress government for not accepting her resignation from the MLC post, calling it “a political strategy to delay action against defected MLAs.” She added that she has no attachment to positions or power, saying, “I have no obsession with holding on to the MLC post after leaving the party.”

The Jagruti president announced that her “Jana Baat” yatra will involve extensive grassroots interactions. She plans to stay two days in each district, engaging with farmers, women, youth, and community leaders to understand their issues firsthand. “We will listen to the people — their expectations, their disappointments, and their hopes for the future. Telangana’s martyrs sacrificed their lives so that everyone could live with dignity. Fulfilling that dream is the mission of this yatra,” she declared.

Kavitha also promised to strengthen Telangana Jagruti once again, stating that many activities were paused earlier on KCR’s advice. “Now we will rebuild the organization and bring new members onboard,” she said.

Reiterating her stance on major public concerns, Kavitha said that Jagruti will continue its fights on issues like Group-1 recruitment, BC reservations, Banajiga caste inclusion, and rehabilitation of flood-affected villages.

Concluding her address, Kavitha emphasized that her movement was not about political positioning but about reconnecting with the people. “Whether or not there is political space for me in Telangana, the people will decide. My goal is to listen, learn, and act,” she said.

The “Jagruti Jana Baat Yatra” will officially kick off on October 25 from Nizamabad, symbolizing Kavitha’s return to public life — this time, under her own banner and conviction.