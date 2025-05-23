“No Agenda, Just Feedback”: Kavitha Breaks Silence on Letter Leak to KCR

Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has confirmed that she wrote a personal and internal letter to BRS party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) two weeks ago. Speaking to party members, she expressed deep concern over how such a confidential letter was leaked to the public, calling it a serious breach of trust.

“I Have No Personal Agenda,” Says Kavitha

Clarifying the intent behind her communication, Kavitha said, “There is no personal agenda. I only expressed my opinions based on my observations while touring half of Telangana.” She emphasized that her letter focused on cadre feedback and issues affecting the party, not any individual criticism.

Also Read: Is BRS Leadership Facing Internal Feedback or Fissures? Kavitha’s Letter to KCR Raises Concerns

“There Are Coverts in the Party”

Kavitha raised suspicion about internal sabotage. “There are coverts in the party. I want to understand how such a private letter to my father got exposed,” she said. “I have always conveyed issues at all levels directly to our leader, KCR, and I continue to do so with full transparency.”

Opposition Parties Rejoice Over Letter Leak

Responding to political reactions, Kavitha criticized both the BJP and Congress for celebrating the leak. “Both parties are acting as if they’ve found a treasure — like a monkey finding a coconut shell,” she quipped.

Commitment to KCR’s Leadership

Kavitha reiterated her allegiance to KCR’s leadership. “I am committed to working under my father’s leadership. Telangana will move forward under his guidance,” she stated. She also criticized the BJP and Congress, saying both parties had failed Telangana and that the BRS must introspect and address internal shortcomings to remain strong.

Internal Discussions Will Continue

Despite the controversy, Kavitha affirmed that party discussions about weaknesses and improvements will continue internally. She vowed to remain an active part of the introspection and reform process within the BRS.