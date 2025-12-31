Another Movement Inevitable Despite Telangana Statehood, Kavitha Calls for Land Struggle from Karimnagar

Despite the formation of Telangana state, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruthi, has declared that another movement has become unavoidable to secure justice for Telangana agitation activists. Speaking in Karimnagar, she announced the start of a ground-level land struggle, asserting that the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs and activists cannot be ignored any longer.

Karimnagar: Land of Successful Movements

Kavitha said that every movement that begins from Karimnagar has historically succeeded, expressing confidence that this land struggle for activists’ rights will also achieve its goal. She made it clear that the agitation will not remain limited to Karimnagar but will continue across all districts of Telangana until the government fulfills its promises.

Core Demands of Telangana Activists

The Telangana Jagruthi chief strongly reiterated the long-pending demands of the agitation activists, which include:

Pension for Telangana movement activists

Formation of a Welfare Board

Allocation of 250 square yards of land to each activist

She said these were clear promises made before coming to power, but not even one has been fully implemented so far.

Criticism Over Unfulfilled Promises

Kavitha criticised the Congress government for failing to honour its commitments, stating that Telangana was achieved through hunger, sacrifice, and relentless struggle, not through political convenience. She recalled how activists kept the movement alive by going village to village and organising cultural protests like Bonalu, Bathukamma, and road-side cooking agitations.

Even after statehood, activists waited patiently, she said, but their dignity and recognition were ignored.

Justice for Telangana Martyrs Still Pending

Raising concerns over injustice to martyrs’ families, Kavitha pointed out that:

Out of nearly 1,200 Telangana martyrs , only 540 families received benefits

, only Martyrs’ families were not remembered on key occasions like June 2, August 15, and January 26

on key occasions like Big promises were made, but ground-level implementation remained incomplete

She said justice for Telangana martyrs is not optional but a moral responsibility.

Strong Stand on Land Issue

Taking an aggressive stance, Kavitha accused the government of attempting to sell valuable lands in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, while neglecting activists who made the state possible. She warned that delaying tactics through new committees will not be accepted.

She demanded that activist identification should be done strictly based on the list submitted by the Telangana agitation activists’ forum, and the same data should be placed before the Chief Minister’s Office.

Call for United, Peaceful Agitation

Kavitha announced that activists are now united and ready to intensify the struggle. She urged them to move forward peacefully but firmly, even calling on activists to occupy available lands wherever possible to press their demands.

“When Telangana could be achieved through struggle, securing land and rights is not impossible,” she said, asserting that the agitation will continue until the government bows and offers a concrete solution.

With strong words from Kalvakuntla Kavitha and the launch of a fresh land struggle from Karimnagar, Telangana is set to witness renewed agitation by activists demanding long-promised rights. The coming days will show how the government responds to this growing pressure from the very people who fought for the state.

