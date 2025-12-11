Kavitha Calls Old City the ‘Gold City’ During Interaction with Potters in Yakutpura, Highlights Development Imbalance

As part of the Janmabata programme, Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha visited Kumhar Wadi in Yakutpura Assembly Constituency and held a meaningful interaction with the community. She observed their work closely, understood their economic challenges, and appreciated their traditional craft.

Kavitha Makes Clay Lamps with Artisans

During the visit, Kavitha sat with the artisans and personally crafted clay lamps, which created excitement and enthusiasm among the workers. The artisans demonstrated different stages of their traditional pottery techniques, showcasing their cultural skill.

Key highlights shared by the artisans:

Their traditional craft is facing financial pressure

Rising cost of raw materials is affecting earnings

Market competition has increased

Support from government schemes is limited

Kavitha Discusses Livelihood Issues and Promises Support

Kavitha spoke at length with the Kummari artisans, asking whether:

Their profession is providing sufficient income

They are receiving benefits from government schemes

Additional support is needed to stabilize their livelihood

She assured them that their concerns would be taken to the concerned authorities. She emphasized that preserving traditional crafts like pottery is essential for cultural identity and economic stability.

Market Challenges Highlighted by Artisans

The artisans explained that they are struggling due to higher production costs and shrinking profits. They requested support for marketing, subsidies, and better access to raw materials. Kavitha promised to work towards solutions that strengthen both their craft and income opportunities.

Kavitha Calls Old City the ‘Gold City’; Demands Equal Development Funds

Kavitha also visited other areas of Yakutpura and later addressed a public meeting. In her speech, she stated:

“This is not Old City, this is Gold City — this is the Original City.”

Development in GHMC limits must be equal for all regions

This year, ₹5,000 crore was sanctioned for GHMC development

However, the Old City's share remains unclear

She stressed that development in Old City should match the development happening in New City and called for transparency in fund allocation.

K. Kavitha’s interaction with the Kumhar Community in Yakutpura and her strong remarks on Old City development underline the need for greater support for traditional workers and balanced infrastructure growth.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide updates on the outcomes of this visit and future initiatives.