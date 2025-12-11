Kavitha Calls Old City the ‘Gold City’ During Interaction with Potters in Yakutpura, Highlights Development Imbalance
Under the Janmabhoomi programme, Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha met Kummari artisans in Yakutpura, made clay lamps with them, discussed livelihood challenges, and highlighted the need for equal development in Old City. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
As part of the Janmabata programme, Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha visited Kumhar Wadi in Yakutpura Assembly Constituency and held a meaningful interaction with the community. She observed their work closely, understood their economic challenges, and appreciated their traditional craft.
Kavitha Makes Clay Lamps with Artisans
During the visit, Kavitha sat with the artisans and personally crafted clay lamps, which created excitement and enthusiasm among the workers. The artisans demonstrated different stages of their traditional pottery techniques, showcasing their cultural skill.
Key highlights shared by the artisans:
- Their traditional craft is facing financial pressure
- Rising cost of raw materials is affecting earnings
- Market competition has increased
- Support from government schemes is limited
Kavitha Discusses Livelihood Issues and Promises Support
Kavitha spoke at length with the Kummari artisans, asking whether:
- Their profession is providing sufficient income
- They are receiving benefits from government schemes
- Additional support is needed to stabilize their livelihood
She assured them that their concerns would be taken to the concerned authorities. She emphasized that preserving traditional crafts like pottery is essential for cultural identity and economic stability.
Market Challenges Highlighted by Artisans
The artisans explained that they are struggling due to higher production costs and shrinking profits. They requested support for marketing, subsidies, and better access to raw materials. Kavitha promised to work towards solutions that strengthen both their craft and income opportunities.
Kavitha Calls Old City the ‘Gold City’; Demands Equal Development Funds
Kavitha also visited other areas of Yakutpura and later addressed a public meeting. In her speech, she stated:
- “This is not Old City, this is Gold City — this is the Original City.”
- Development in GHMC limits must be equal for all regions
- This year, ₹5,000 crore was sanctioned for GHMC development
- However, the Old City’s share remains unclear
She stressed that development in Old City should match the development happening in New City and called for transparency in fund allocation.
K. Kavitha’s interaction with the Kumhar Community in Yakutpura and her strong remarks on Old City development underline the need for greater support for traditional workers and balanced infrastructure growth.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide updates on the outcomes of this visit and future initiatives.