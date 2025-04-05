Waqf Bill: Kavitha Criticizes Rahul and Priyanka for Absence During Debate

BRS MLC K. Kavitha has strongly criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their absence during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill – 2025 in Parliament. She questioned their lack of presence and commitment on a matter that significantly impacts the Muslim community and millions across the country.

In a scathing statement issued on Saturday, Kavitha accused the Gandhi siblings of only showing up during elections with grand slogans, while failing to act when real issues are discussed. “The people of Telangana have long known the true nature of the Gandhi siblings. They vanish when it’s time to stand up for the rights of the people, especially minorities,” she said.

Kavitha expressed disappointment over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s failure to speak on the Bill, which she said directly affects over 30 crore people in India. She added that the silence of both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi has not gone unnoticed by the minority community nationwide.

Highlighting what she called a pattern of performative politics, Kavitha said the Telangana public is well aware of these theatrics. “Leadership is not about optics. It’s about showing up when it matters most,” she asserted, emphasizing that real leadership requires accountability, not just election-time appearances.

The Waqf Amendment Bill – 2025 has sparked widespread debate and concern, especially among minority groups. Kavitha’s remarks are likely to intensify political discourse surrounding the issue and the role of national opposition leaders in advocating for minority rights.