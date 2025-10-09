Kavitha Demands Cancellation of Group-1 Recruitment, Calls for Fresh Exams

Hyderabad: Significant irregularities occurred during the Group-1 exams and the selection of posts. The State government must promptly cancel the recruitment process and conduct the fresh exams, stated Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

In collaboration with the Telangana Jagruthi, a round table meeting was held at the press club, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha, who was the chief guest, said that in the case of Group-1, mistakes were made at every step from the date of notification to the results.

“I have raised these concerns within the Legislative Council, but the government’s response has been one of negligence. It is essential to bring these issues to light. The government should feel the pressure to rectify the situation. The current job appointments should be revoked, and fresh examinations must be conducted,” she stated.

“There is no room for complacency if injustice is done to Telangana students. The Telangana Jagruthi assures the students that it will fight for justice,” Kavitha added.