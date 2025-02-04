Kavitha Demands Clarity on Reservation for BCs in Local Elections

Hyderabad: BRS party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has called on the Telangana State government to clarify its position regarding the increase in reservation for BCs in local body elections.

MLC Kavitha Questions Government’s Response on Caste Enumeration Report

During a discussion on the caste enumeration report in the State Legislative Council on Tuesday, Kavitha expressed disappointment that the State government had not announced its next course of action on the caste enumeration issue. She criticized the government’s vague statements, comparing them to comments made by Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairman Uttam Kumar Reddy in a press conference two days earlier.

Clarification Needed on BC Reservation in Local Elections

Kavitha demanded that the government clarify whether the upcoming local elections would be held after increasing the reservation for BCs, a promise made by the Congress party during the last Assembly elections. She expressed concerns about the government’s intentions, stating that there were suspicions it was attempting to downplay the population of BCs and Muslims by separating them. She urged the government to announce a clear course of action.

Concerns Over Population Data and Discrepancies in Survey Results

The MLC also raised questions about the population data, pointing out discrepancies in the government’s survey results. According to Kavitha, the survey indicated that the population of SCs, STs, and BCs had declined while the population of OCs had increased. She questioned how the population of all communities could decrease while that of only one category increased, calling for clarification on this issue.

Public Complaints About Survey Process

Kavitha brought to the House’s attention that many members of the public had complained that enumerators had not visited their homes for the survey. She called for the government to take action and ensure that the missing details from these households be collected, asking what steps would be taken to address these concerns.