Kavitha Demands Reinstatement of 1,300 Dismissed RTC Workers, Flags Safety Issues with Hire Buses

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha met RTC Managing Director Nagireddy at the RTC Bus Bhavan on Thursday and urged the corporation to reinstate hundreds of workers dismissed over the past four years. She expressed concern that nearly 1,300 drivers, conductors, and other employees had been removed since 2021 for what she described as “minor reasons,” and demanded that all of them be given their jobs back.

Kavitha noted that orders had already been issued earlier to reinstate 491 of those employees, but the RTC had not taken action so far. “Despite the previous instructions, even these 491 workers have not been allowed to rejoin. After meeting the MD today, it has become clear that the corporation has not moved forward on this matter,” she said. She demanded that the RTC immediately bring all 491 workers back into service and that the government take a positive decision regarding the remaining dismissed employees as well.

Raising concerns over the increasing number of hire and electric buses, Kavitha said that these vehicles lack proper oversight from the RTC. “Only RTC-trained drivers should be operating hire and electric buses,” she insisted, adding that any accident involving untrained private drivers would raise accountability issues.

She also pressed for the immediate clearance of pending dues owed to RTC workers and called for the swift completion of the long-promised merger of the RTC with the government. “Only then will passengers get safer travel and employees get job security,” she stated.