Telangana: BC Quota Battle Heats Up, Kavitha Flags Off Rail Roko Campaign with Bold Message to Governments

President of Telangana Jagruthi and MLC of BRS, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, formally launched posters prepared by Singareni Jagruthi at her residence today. The posters are aimed at mobilizing support for the Rail Roko protest scheduled on July 17, organized jointly by Telangana Jagruthi and United Phule Front (UPF), demanding 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies.

Allegations of Conspiracy Behind Holding Local Elections Without BC Quota

Kavitha strongly criticized both the state and central governments, accusing them of conspiring to conduct local body elections without ensuring reservation for BCs. She said that despite the state legislature passing two separate bills in the Assembly and Council to provide 42% reservation, no legal follow-up or pressure on the Centre has been exerted to make them law.

Constitutional Protection Must for Backward Classes: Kavitha

“Political representation is not just about opportunity—it must include legal and constitutional protection,” said Kavitha. She emphasized that education, employment, and local governance are critical areas where BCs deserve rightful reservation.

Protest to Put Pressure on State and Central Governments

The Rail Roko protest is being organized as a means to pressure both governments to act decisively on the issue. Kavitha affirmed that no matter how many obstacles arise, the protest will be carried out as planned.

Public Advised to Avoid Train Travel from July 16 to 18

Singareni Jagruthi, which has extended full support to the agitation, has urged the public not to plan any train travel on July 16, 17, or 18, anticipating disruptions due to the large-scale protest.

Unity Among BC Communities Urged for Social Justice

Kavitha called upon all BC communities and civil organizations to unite and participate actively in the movement to ensure social justice and fair representation. She reiterated that without constitutional reservation, backward communities remain excluded from governance and development.