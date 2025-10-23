Kavitha Hints at Launching New Political Party in Telangana if People Demand It

Hyderabad: Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has announced that she will definitely consider launching a new political party in Telangana if there is demand from the people.

On Thursday, Kavitha, accompanied by Jagruthi leaders, visited the Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta in the Yadadri Bhongir district to seek blessings from the presiding deity.

Subsequently, in a media interaction, Kavitha revealed that she would initiate the ‘Janam Bata’ program starting from her hometown of Nizamabad on October 25. This initiative will span four months, covering 33 districts of Telangana.

“We will spend two days in each district to better understand the issues faced by the residents. Throughout the yatra, I will engage with various segments of society, including intellectuals, educated individuals, farmers, youth, and women, to gain insight into their concerns. Our goal will be to find effective solutions to these problems,” Kavitha stated.

Telangana Jagruthi has been established as a non-governmental organization for 19 years. Throughout this time, we have addressed both public and political issues. Even during the Telangana movement, we engaged in discussions about politics and political dynamics. While we are a civil society organization, we are open to discussing politics when necessary. One does not need to be affiliated with a political party to engage in political discourse. If the people desire the emergence of a party, we will certainly support that initiative; there’s no issue with that,” she stated.

“There are three regional parties in Andhra Pradesh and two in Tamil Nadu, while Kerala has a party present on almost every street. Simply having political parties is not the main concern; what matters is that these parties benefit the public. If I were to establish a party, it wouldn’t be for my own gain. Rather, my focus would be on serving the people. We plan to connect with the people through ‘Janam Bata’ to learn about their needs,” Kavitha added.