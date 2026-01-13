Kavitha Joining Congress Is Baseless Rumour, Says TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday strongly dismissed rumours suggesting that Kalvakuntla Kavitha would be joining the Congress party, calling such claims completely baseless and false.

Speaking to reporters during an informal interaction in Hyderabad, Mahesh Kumar Goud made it clear that there is no possibility of Kavitha joining the Congress, putting an end to speculation circulating in political circles.

“BRS Has No Future, Stuck in Its Past”

The TPCC chief said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has no political future in Telangana and is merely clinging to its past. He remarked that recent developments have exposed internal issues within the party, weakening its credibility among the public.

He stated that Kavitha’s own comments regarding corruption within the family of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have indirectly supported the Congress party’s long-standing allegations.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Kavitha has spoken truthfully about corruption, and her statements have helped people understand the reality of governance under the previous BRS regime.

“Through Kavitha’s revelations, the people of Telangana are beginning to clearly see the corruption associated with KCR’s rule,” he said, adding that public awareness is steadily growing.

Revanth Reddy Focused on Telangana’s Welfare

The TPCC chief highlighted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to the welfare of Telangana. He said the Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed that not a single drop of water should be wasted while sharing river resources between the two Telugu states.

According to him, the current government is prioritising transparency, development, and efficient use of natural resources.

Corporation Chairman Appointments in April

Mahesh Kumar Goud announced that appointments of corporation chairmen are likely to take place in April, noting that the number of aspirants is much higher than the available posts.

He also revealed that the Congress party will soon form a special committee for upcoming municipal elections, and tickets will be given only to candidates who have a strong chance of winning.

BJP Criticised for Mixing Religion and Politics

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party repeatedly tries to gain political advantage by mixing religion with politics.

“We are also Hindus and worship the same gods, but the Congress party does not seek votes by exploiting religious sentiments,” he said, adding that such practices are unhealthy for democracy.

Review of District Reorganisation Planned

The TPCC chief further criticised the unscientific district reorganisation carried out by the previous BRS government. He said such administrative decisions are not seen elsewhere in the country.

He clarified that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is planning to set up a committee to rationalise district boundaries, and there is no plan to abolish any districts, only to make necessary adjustments.

The statement from the TPCC leadership is expected to put an end to rumours surrounding Kavitha’s political future and reaffirm Congress’s focus on governance and upcoming elections in Telangana.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.