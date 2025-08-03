Kavitha Launches 72-Hour Hunger Strike Demanding 42% BC Reservations — Will Govt Allow It

A 72-hour hunger strike by Telangana Jagruti is set to begin on August 4 (Monday), demanding 42% reservations for backward classes in Telangana. This was announced by Telangana Jagruti President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha while addressing the media on Saturday.

Kavitha said that the protest will be held at her residence in Banjara Hills. During the protest, representatives of 40 communities out of the 112 backward class castes will be given the opportunity to present their issues each day. She stated that a minimum of three days is necessary to carry out this process effectively.

She alleged that the Congress party has always adopted vague and unclear policies regarding reservations for backward classes. She emphasized that the time has come for the party to publicly clarify its position on the issue of 42% reservations. She particularly stressed the inclusion of Muslim OBC communities, noting that they form 10% of the population, and excluding them from reservations is a violation of social justice.

Kavitha criticized both the BJP and Congress, saying that both parties are using the reservation issue for political gains. She said there has been no serious progress from the BJP regarding the ordinance, and that the Congress leadership—especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi—has remained completely silent on the issue.

She asked, “If the Congress is truly committed to BC reservations, couldn’t Rahul and Priyanka have secured an appointment with the President? They didn’t say a single word in Parliament on the matter, which shows their lack of seriousness.”

Kavitha also spoke openly about internal party issues. She said that when derogatory comments were made against her, the public supported her, but unfortunately, her own party did not. She alleged that a senior BRS leader from Nalgonda was behind the campaign against her and mockingly referred to him as a “Lilliputian leader,” blaming such individuals for damaging the party.

Kavitha clarified that the 72-hour hunger strike will follow Gandhian principles, with participants abstaining from both food and water. She made a strong appeal to the state government to grant formal permission for the peaceful and democratic protest, stating that the voice of the backward classes should not be silenced.

“This struggle can serve as an example not just for Telangana’s BC communities, but for marginalized sections across the country,” she said. “If the government is truly committed to social justice, it must support this protest.”

Kavitha’s appeal has sparked fresh debate in political circles, and it remains to be seen whether the state government will officially grant permission for the hunger strike.