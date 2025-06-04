K Kavitha Leads ‘Maha Dharna’ Against Congress Over Kaleshwaram Project Probe

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi, under the leadership of its president and BRS MLC K Kavitha, held a massive ‘Maha Dharna’ near Indira Park on Wednesday, protesting the Congress-led Telangana government’s summons to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

KCR to Appear Before Justice PC Ghose Commission on June 11

The protest comes ahead of KCR’s scheduled appearance before the Justice PC Ghose Commission on June 11. The commission was set up by the Congress government to investigate alleged financial and structural irregularities in the multi-crore irrigation project.

Also Read: Hyderabad STF Seizes Ganja, Car, and Hallucinogenic Pills in Two Separate Operations

Kavitha Accuses Congress of Political Vendetta

Addressing a large crowd amid slogans of “Jai Telangana” and “Jai KCR,” Kavitha alleged that the Congress government is using the inquiry as a political weapon to distract from its governance failures.

“It is not a Kaleshwaram Commission, but a Congress Commission, as the inquiry is not about accountability,” she said.

Kaleshwaram Described as a Game-Changer for Telangana

Kavitha defended the Kaleshwaram project, calling it a transformative initiative that revolutionized irrigation across the state.

“Kaleshwaram is not just about three barrages. It includes 21 pump houses, 15 reservoirs, 200 km of tunnels, and 1,500 km of canals,” she said.

She credited KCR’s vision for lifting water from 90 to 600 metres, delivering 40 TMC to Hyderabad, 16 TMC to industries, and irrigating nearly 40 lakh acres.

This isn’t a Kaleshwaram Commission — it’s a #Congress Commission!” #TelanganaJagruthi stages Maha Dharna led by MLC #KalvakuntlaKavitha, protesting notices to BRS chief and her father #KCR in #Kaleshwaram project case she alleged it a witch-hunt and a vendetta politics by… pic.twitter.com/mtkQDCrVvl — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) June 4, 2025

Questions Raised Over MEIL’s Role

Kavitha questioned why the Congress government has not summoned Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the company that constructed 15 of the pump houses.

“The then Congress government itself awarded a majority of the Jala Yagnam irrigation works to MEIL in undivided Andhra Pradesh,” she added.

Political Battle Heats Up Ahead of KCR’s Appearance

With KCR set to appear before the commission next week, political tensions in the state are rising. The BRS is expected to escalate its campaign against what it calls a politically motivated inquiry into one of its flagship projects.