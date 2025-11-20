Hyderabad

Kavitha Leads Youth Rally in Hyderabad, calls for ‘Say No to Drugs, Say No to Betting’

As part of the Jagruthi Janam Baata outreach initiative, Kalvakuntla Kavitha set out for a series of awareness programmes in the Serilingampally constituency on Monday.

20 November 2025 - 14:41
Kavitha Leads Youth Rally in Hyderabad, Calls for ‘Say No to Drugs, Say No to Betting’
Kavitha Leads Youth Rally in Hyderabad, Calls for ‘Say No to Drugs, Say No to Betting’

As part of the Jagruthi Janam Baata outreach initiative, Kalvakuntla Kavitha set out for a series of awareness programmes in the Serilingampally constituency on Thursday. Before continuing her journey, she made a brief stop at KPHB in Kukatpally, where she paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, marking her respect at the iconic junction.

Kavitha received an enthusiastic welcome from college students in the area, who greeted her with mangala harathi, expressing their support for her ongoing public engagement campaign. Many young people lined the route, eager to interact with her as she continued her march.

During the programme, Kavitha also took part in a large rally on the national highway, walking alongside students carrying placards that read “Say No to Drugs” and “Say No to Betting.” The rally aimed to create awareness among youth about the dangers of substance abuse and online betting, both of which have become rising concerns in urban areas.

Kavitha’s participation in the rally, along with the spirited involvement of students, added momentum to the Jagruthi campaign’s message of promoting a healthy and responsible lifestyle among the younger generation.

20 November 2025 - 14:41
Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

