Kaleshwarama Case: “Anaconda of Corruption”, Kavitha Pins Blame on Harish Rao, Says KCR was Made Scapegoat

MLC Kavitha made sensational allegations against former ministers Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, claiming that both had a major role in the Kaleshwaram project scandal. She alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is trying to shield them while making former CM KCR a scapegoat in what she described as an “Anaconda of corruption.” On this occasion, Kavitha broke down in tears and became emotional.

Kavitha said, “Harish, it is because of you that a CBI inquiry was conducted on my father. This hurts my heart deeply. KCR has created wealth that will benefit the people of Telangana for generations. He has no greed for food or money. But all this happened because of a few people close to him, and the real hand behind it is Harish Rao. That is why he was removed from the post of Irrigation Minister for the second time.”

She further alleged that Harish Rao and Santosh Rao had conspired against her on several occasions. “It is painful for me that a CBI inquiry is being conducted on a great leader like my father. Till now, I never mentioned his name, but today I am placing this before the people with a heavy heart,” she said.

Kavitha also launched a strong attack on CM Revanth Reddy, questioning why action has not been taken against those responsible. “If Revanth Reddy is truly honest, then why has he spared these people? Why was there no bandh after the CBI probe on KCR? Telangana should have been in agitation at that time, but no one spoke,” she remarked.

On the issue of BC reservations, she criticized the government, saying, “They introduce bills but fail to show courage to fight till the Supreme Court. Revanth is sacrificing the BC children of Telangana for Bihar.”

Kavitha warned that she will take this issue to Bihar through Telangana Jagrati and expressed confidence that, “Be it the CBI or any inquiry, KCR will always come out clean and transparent.”