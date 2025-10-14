Telangana

K Kavitha Calls on Youth to Lead Telangana’s Progress, Presents Appointment Letters to Jagruthi Leaders

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha on Monday handed over appointment letters to the newly inducted state and district leaders of the Telangana Jagruthi Youth Federation

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 October 2025 - 19:17
K Kavitha Calls on Youth to Lead Telangana’s Progress, Presents Appointment Letters to New Jagruthi Leaders
K Kavitha Calls on Youth to Lead Telangana’s Progress, Presents Appointment Letters to New Jagruthi Leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha on Monday handed over appointment letters to the newly inducted state and district leaders of the Telangana Jagruthi Youth Federation, calling upon them to dedicate themselves to the cause of social transformation.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha emphasized that meaningful change in society can only be achieved through the active participation of the youth. “Whenever young people aspire for transformation, they persist until they make it happen,” she said, recalling how youth power played a decisive role in both the Telangana movement and India’s freedom struggle.

Highlighting the continued importance of youth in shaping the state’s future, Kavitha said Telangana Jagruthi aims to nurture socially conscious and responsible young leaders. “We are working towards building a more progressive Telangana, and I firmly believe the youth hold the key to that vision,” she noted.

Encouraging the newly appointed leaders, she urged them to perform their duties with integrity and commitment. “Earn a name through your work and set an example for others to follow,” Kavitha said, expressing confidence that the new team would carry forward the organization’s mission with renewed energy and purpose.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
