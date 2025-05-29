Kavitha Responds to Leaked Letter: Reaffirms Loyalty to KCR, Denounces BJP Merger Rumours

Hyderabad: Breaking her silence after the recent controversy over a leaked letter, BRS MLC K. Kavitha addressed the media and made a strong statement reaffirming her allegiance to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). She called upon the BRS leadership to identify those responsible for the internal sabotage.

Calls for Probe Into Leaked Letter

Kavitha urged the party leadership to trace the individual behind the leak, stating, “My only request to the BRS leadership is to identify the person responsible for leaking the letter.” She emphasized that her intentions were never against the party but aimed at preserving KCR’s image and legacy.

Also Read: Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024: Jury Committee Presents Selections to CM and Deputy CM

Firm Opposition to BJP Merger Speculations

Dismissing speculation of BRS aligning or merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kavitha declared her firm resistance: “I strongly oppose the idea of BRS merging with the BJP.” She suggested that her stance might have triggered internal opposition, saying, “I believe this stand could be one of the reasons behind the attack on me, possibly orchestrated from within the party.”

Unwavering Support for KCR

The BRS MLC left no room for doubt regarding her loyalty, stating unequivocally, “KCR Garu is my only leader. My loyalty remains firmly with KCR, and I will continue to stand by his leadership and vision.”

“I Am a Fighter”: Kavitha Stands Her Ground

Pushing back against negative media coverage, Kavitha asserted her resilience: “I am a fighter. I won’t fear paid articles.” She also dismissed any rumors of her leaving the party, declaring, “BRS is my party. There is no doubt that KCR will once again become Chief Minister of Telangana.”

Kavitha’s bold remarks have sparked fresh discussion within BRS ranks, as the party grapples with internal dissent and questions over future alliances. Her strong defense of KCR’s leadership and criticism of the BJP narrative may signal a deeper rift within the party’s top brass.