K. Kavitha Slams ‘Cruel’ Treatment of Disabled Citizen, Demands Action Against Constable and Collector

Telangana Jagruti President and BRS Member of the Legislative Council, K. Kavitha, has expressed deep anger over a very sad and inhuman incident that took place in Jagtial. In her message on the social media platform X, she asked, “Is this the rule of the people?”

Kavitha explained that a disabled person who had come to lodge his complaint during the Prajavani program was mercilessly dragged by a constable in front of the Jagtial Collector, knocked down from his wheelchair, and forcibly taken out. She condemned the act as extremely despicable and cruel.

Kavitha demanded that the state government take immediate and strict action against the constable responsible for this incident so that no one dares to commit such an inhuman act in the future. She also strongly objected to the fact that, despite such a serious incident happening in front of the Collector, he did not show any reaction.

Kavitha said that action should also be taken against the Collector because the silence of a public representative or official is tantamount to participation in such an atrocity. She termed the incident a stain on the Telangana administrative system and stressed that the government must ensure genuine public respect and human dignity in programs organized to listen to the problems of the people.