Kavitha Slams Revanth Govt, Says Telangana Still Awaits ‘Social Justice’ Despite Statehood

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that although the dream of a separate Telangana has been realized, the goal of achieving social Telangana still remains incomplete. Addressing a public gathering in Mahabubnagar as part of her ongoing Jagruti Janam Batha padayatra, Kavitha said that the state was yet to fulfill its promise of equality and social justice.

Kavitha expressed deep concern over what she described as the government’s failure to provide basic healthcare and education. She alleged that hospitals and Gurukuls were struggling due to poor administration, and that the non-payment of fee reimbursement arrears had forced many students from underprivileged backgrounds to abandon their studies.

Recalling the role of the Telangana Jagruti organization in the statehood movement, she said it had played a crucial part in mobilizing people and shaping the identity of Telangana. However, she criticised the current Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for excluding several key communities from power.

“This is the first cabinet without representation from Muslims and Lambadis,” she remarked, expressing disappointment over the status of BC reservations and the uncertainty surrounding SC classification in local body elections. Kavitha said that real empowerment would come only when all sections of society get their rightful share in governance.

Reiterating her movement’s commitment to self-respect and social equality, Kavitha said Telangana Jagruti would continue to fight for a “social Telangana” — a vision of a discrimination-free, inclusive state built on the foundation of justice and dignity.

Turning her attention to irrigation issues, she urged the Revanth Reddy government to expedite work on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Kavitha also raised concerns over the proposed increase in the height of the Almatti project in Karnataka, warning that it could severely affect the water flow in the Krishna River basin. “If the Almatti project height is raised, we may have to play cricket in the dry riverbed of Palamuru,” she quipped, urging the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to oppose the move.

She also demanded the release of a job calendar to address unemployment in the state and called on the government to ensure the purchase of cotton, paddy, and other grains from farmers. Kavitha pressed for concrete action on BC reservations and suggested that an all-party delegation be taken to Delhi to pursue the matter.

Clarifying her political stance, she stated that her campaign had “nothing to do with the BRS” and that Telangana Jagruti’s current focus was on empowering the Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

Kavitha launched her Janam Batha padayatra on October 26, starting from Nizamabad after paying homage to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park in Hyderabad. The yatra will cover all 119 Assembly constituencies across 33 districts in Telangana, aiming to connect with people and highlight issues of social justice and empowerment.