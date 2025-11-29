Kavitha slams Telangana govt, questions Kaleshwaram benefits to Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha today accused the state government of failing to deliver irrigation benefits to Kamareddy under the Kaleshwaram project, claiming not a single acre in the region had received water despite huge expenditure.



Speaking to the media during the “Jagruthi Janam Bata” programme in Kamareddy, she demanded clarity from the state on whether Kaleshwaram works would continue and what alternative plans exist to supply water.

Kavitha alleged that funds meant for Packages 21 and 22 of the projects benefited contractors more than farmers and criticised both present and previous governments for what she termed incomplete and ineffective implementation. She said land acquisition was insufficient and project redesigns had not ensured water supply to Kamareddy or neighbouring Nizamabad.



Targeting the Congress and BJP, Kavitha called them “first and second traitors of BCs,” accusing both parties of failing to ensure reservation benefits, release promised funds, or secure fee reimbursement for students. She alleged promises of BC welfare, including budget allocations and ministerial representation, remained unfulfilled.



She also highlighted flood damage in Kamareddy, pointing out that compensation was given only to a limited number of households despite widespread agricultural loss.

Kavitha demanded urgent completion of pending works, including the Lingampalli–Kamareddy bridge, revival of the Nizam Sagar project, establishment of a ginning mill for cotton farmers, and resolution of issues related to Indiramma housing allotments.



Reaffirming her commitment to public issues, she said Jagruthi would continue to question the government and lead movements for BC reservations, irrigation development and regional welfare.