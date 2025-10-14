Kavitha to Launch Statewide Yatra Without KCR’s Photo, Focus on BC Welfare and Telangana Development

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has taken a bold decision to launch a statewide Yatra across Telangana. Scheduled to commence in the last week of October, the Yatra will cover all districts in the state. Notably, the Yatra will be conducted without displaying the photograph of former Chief Minister and her father, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Instead, the Yatra posters will feature the image of Professor Jayashankar, as per Kavitha’s instructions to Jagruti cadres. The official poster for the Yatra is set to be unveiled here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha emphasized that the Yatra’s focus would be on the welfare of Telangana’s people, with special attention to the development of Backward Classes (BCs). She also vowed to expose the Congress party’s alleged failures regarding BC rights.

On this occasion, Kavitha distributed appointment documents to state, district, and Youth Federation leaders. She highlighted the pivotal role of youth in driving societal change, recalling their significant contribution to the separate Telangana movement. She urged the young leaders to take on responsibilities that would help them build a good reputation while contributing to the progress of Telangana.