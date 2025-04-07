Hyderabad: Kavitha to Stage Day-Long Hunger Strike at Indira Park

BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha will hold a day-long hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on April 8, demanding the immediate installation of a statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in the premises of the Telangana State Assembly.

Preparations for the protest are underway, with leaders from Telangana Jagruthi and the United Phule Front inspecting the arrangements at the protest venue earlier today. Kavitha will begin her hunger strike from 11 am to 5 pm as a mark of protest against the government’s inaction.

Demands Ignored Despite Repeated Appeals

Kavitha had previously urged the Speaker of the Assembly and appealed to the State government to ensure the statue’s installation ahead of Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary on April 11. With no concrete steps taken so far, the MLC has decided to go ahead with the protest to honour Phule’s contributions to social justice and reform.

Movement for BC Rights Gathers Momentum

This protest comes as part of Kavitha’s state-wide political campaign advocating for Backward Classes (BC) rights. She has spearheaded more than 14 roundtable discussions across Telangana, mobilizing support for the Kamareddy BC Declaration—a promise made by the Congress during the Assembly elections.

Kavitha has also demanded 42% reservations for BCs in education, employment, and political representation. Owing to her consistent pressure, the State government introduced two separate bills in the Assembly aimed at ensuring these reservations.

Honouring Phule’s Legacy

Through this symbolic fast, Kavitha aims to highlight the contributions of Mahatma Phule, who is widely regarded as a pioneer of education and upliftment of the marginalized. She reiterated that Telangana must lead by example in recognising social reformers who fought for the rights of the oppressed.

