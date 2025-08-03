Is BRS Tearing Itself Apart from Within? Kavitha vs Jagadish Reddy Feud Exposes Deepening Internal Rifts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Sunday launched a sharp attack on former minister Jagadish Reddy, accusing him of attempting to tarnish her image and hinting at internal party politics.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, she questioned whether this was the kind of politics the party should engage in.

“Jagadish Reddy is the one who destroyed BRS in Nalgonda. Will you speak ill of me? Is this politics?” Kavitha asked, alleging that a key leader within BRS could be behind his remarks. She said that the person responsible for the party’s poor performance in Nalgonda district should not be commenting on her, calling him a “Lilliput leader” without naming him.

Kavitha also raised questions about the leak of a letter written to her father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, by her. She said she had no recent interaction with MP C M Ramesh and challenged that she would go on a fast demanding 42 per cent reservations for BCs from home if the government and the court did not grant her permission. “How can the government be behind him when the match-fixers are the ones supporting him?” she said, hinting at conspiracies against her.

Responding to the controversy, Jagadish Reddy said he was grateful to Ms Kavitha for acknowledging his role in the party’s movement and described her as a disciplined soldier of BRS. He maintained that he only repeated what KCR had stated in party meetings and had not directly targeted Kavitha.

“I only spoke about Banakacharla, Kaleshwaram, and fertilizers. If I am responsible for past victories in Nalgonda, I am also responsible for the current defeat,” Jagadish Reddy said, expressing sympathy for Kavitha’s remarks and denying any personal attack.