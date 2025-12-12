“One Day I’ll Be CM — and Probe Every Irregularity Since 2014”: Kavitha’s Big Warning Shakes Telangana Politics

In a sharp escalation of Telangana’s political battle, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has issued legal notices to multiple political leaders and media entities, demanding a public apology within one week. Kavitha stated she will no longer remain silent and vowed to expose corruption within the BRS if leaders continue targeting her with what she calls fabricated allegations.

The legal notices were sent to:

T News Telugu (owned by BRS)

(owned by BRS) BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao

BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

Kavitha: “False Allegations Against Me and My Husband Will Not Be Tolerated”

Kavitha said the notices were issued after false accusations involving her and her husband were circulated in the media. Speaking firmly, she said:

“My husband never did business on government lands.

He did business only on private lands — unlike you.”

“There is no connection between me or my husband and the land near IDPL.”

She warned that those spreading misinformation will face legal consequences if they fail to apologise within a week.

Strong Warning: Probe Into All Irregularities Since 2014

In one of her strongest statements to date, Kavitha declared:

“One day, I will become the Chief Minister.”

“When that day comes, I will probe all irregularities that took place since 2014.”

“Everyone involved will be held accountable.”

She said this is only the beginning:

“This is just a task… the real test match is ahead.”

Serious Allegations: Land & Lake Encroachments by BRS Leaders

Kavitha made explosive allegations against the BRS, stating that several leaders were involved in encroaching lakes and lands in Hyderabad.

She specifically named Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao’s family, saying:

“The MLA’s son is part of Praneeth Pranav Villas where they encroached a lake and denied public access.”

“If HYDRAA has guts, they should clear the encroachments and create access to the lake.”

Her accusation suggests large-scale encroachments were allowed during the BRS rule, impacting public spaces and urban planning.

“BRS Opened Windows for Corruption, Congress Opened Doors”

Kavitha claimed:

BRS leaders encouraged corruption by converting leased lands into private opportunities .

. “BRS opened windows for corruption, and Congress has thrown the doors wide open.”

She alleged that when she was in power, she was never involved in irregularities, but now the same leaders are targeting her with false narratives.

“Harish Rao and BRS Running a Campaign Against Me”

Kavitha accused senior BRS leader Harish Rao of orchestrating a political campaign against her.

She said:

“Harish Rao and the BRS party are running a campaign against me using Maheshwar Reddy and Krishna Rao.”

Kavitha argued that the allegations were strategically planned to damage her public image before she takes on a stronger political role.

With her legal notices, allegations of encroachment, and warning of a full probe if she becomes Chief Minister, K Kavitha has added new intensity to Telangana’s political landscape. As she declares she will no longer remain silent, the confrontation between Kavitha and BRS leaders is expected to deepen in the coming days.