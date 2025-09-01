Storm in BRS: Kavitha’s Remarks Shake Party, Suspension Looms Amid New Party Buzzes

Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha’s statements have created a new storm in Telangana politics. After targeting Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, turmoil has erupted within the BRS party. According to reports, the party leadership is considering taking strict action against Kavitha, with speculations that she may be suspended from the party.

Reacting swiftly, BRS tweeted on social media that “Harish Rao has been hit by a six-foot bullet,” while Kavitha’s PRO has also been removed from the party’s WhatsApp media groups. Meanwhile, KTR, Madhusudhanachari, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, and Pala Rajeshwar Reddy met KCR to discuss the matter. Sources say KCR is working with senior leaders to strategize on handling Kavitha’s remarks.

On the other hand, speculations are also growing that Kavitha is preparing to form a new political party. Reports suggest that she has already completed the registration for it, and if suspended from BRS, she may immediately announce its launch. However, this is not the first time such rumors have surfaced, though they never materialized in the past.

Now, all eyes are on how the BRS leadership will handle this dramatic turn of events involving Kavitha.