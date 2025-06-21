Telangana Shocking: Kazipet Cops Catch Two-Wheeler with 233 Pending Traffic Fines Worth.....

In a surprising incident during a routine vehicle inspection at Kazipet crossroads, traffic police discovered that a two-wheeler had as many as 233 pending challans. The vehicle belongs to a resident of Hanamkonda named Aslam.

Penalty Amount Reaches ₹45,350

Upon verifying the registration details, authorities found that the pending challans amounted to ₹45,350. The violations were mostly related to traffic signal breaches, over-speeding, and lack of proper documents, according to officials.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Shop at Jhirra, Asifnagar — No Casualties Reported

Vehicle Seized Until Fine Is Paid

Kazipet Circle Inspector confirmed that the vehicle has been seized and will remain in police custody until the entire penalty is cleared. The incident highlights the growing problem of traffic violations and lack of enforcement awareness among motorists.

Authorities Urge Compliance

Police have once again urged all vehicle owners to regularly check their challan status online and clear dues on time to avoid such actions, including vehicle seizure and legal complications.

This case has sparked renewed discussions on stricter enforcement of traffic rules and the need for real-time penalty alerts to curb repeat violations.