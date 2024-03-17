KCR allegedly attempts to impose Nizam-like rule -Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), alleging that he attempted to instate a Nizam-like rule in the state during the BRS regime.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” event organized by the Telangana State Union Working Journalists (TUWJ) on Sunday to mark the completion of 100 days of the Congress Government’s rule in Telangana, Reddy asserted that KCR’s governance resembled the autocratic rule seen during the Nizam era.

He accused KCR of disregarding democracy and disrespecting the freedom of the people, likening his actions to those of the erstwhile Nizam rulers. Reddy emphasized that the people of the state united to oust KCR’s government, which, he claimed, had eroded the state’s cultural heritage and traditions.

Drawing parallels between significant historical dates, Reddy underscored the importance of December 3, 2023, when the BRS regime ended, likening it to the significance of September 17, 1948, marking the end of Nizam rule.

Reddy criticized the alleged dictatorial tendencies of the BRS government, highlighting instances such as the alteration of vehicle registration from “TG” to “TS” and the disregard for the state song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana.” He praised the Congress Government for reinstating democratic freedoms, such as allowing protests at Dharna Chowk and making changes to the statue of “Telangana Mother” to better reflect the state’s culture.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress Government, Reddy mentioned initiatives such as free bus travel for women, subsidized gas schemes, and the Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefiting farmers. He assured that the government would not extend Rythu Bandhu benefits to non-agricultural lands and promised transparent governance by addressing corruption allegations from the previous administration.

Regarding R S Praveen Kumar’s potential transition to the BRS party, Reddy clarified that Kumar had been offered the position of Telangana State Public Service Commission Chairman but declined it.

Reddy affirmed the Congress Government’s commitment to serving the people of Telangana and emphasized the importance of cooperation in achieving the goal of a vibrant and prosperous state.