KCR Breaks Silence, Vows to ‘Hit Hard’ at Congress Government in Telangana

Hyderabad: After a prolonged silence, former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has vowed to take strong action against the Congress government in the state. Addressing party cadres at his farmhouse in Gajwel, KCR declared that he would “hit hard” at the Congress-led government, which he claims is facing widespread public dissatisfaction just a year into its rule.

KCR Criticizes Congress Government for Unmet Promises

KCR harshly criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfill its poll promises, stating that the people of Telangana are furious over the government’s failure to deliver on key commitments. “I am watching this government seriously and silently. If I hit you, it won’t be normal. It’s my habit to hit hard,” KCR told the meeting of BRS supporters.

Public Meeting to Highlight Government Failures

KCR announced plans to hold a public meeting in February to highlight the government’s failures and urged party members to participate in large numbers. He emphasized that the Congress government is increasingly unpopular, citing a poll conducted by the ruling party, which reportedly shows that 70 percent of the people support BRS.

Strong Critique of Congress Policies

The BRS leader also accused the Congress government of betraying various sections of society, including farmers, tribals, and minorities. He claimed the government has mismanaged the state’s finances, resulting in a significant decline in state revenues. “The CAG report shows that revenues have dropped by Rs 13,000 crore under this government,” KCR said, adding that the situation would worsen in the coming months, with the government possibly unable to pay salaries to employees within four months.

Issues in Key Sectors

KCR also highlighted several critical issues facing the state, including a slump in the real estate sector and poor-quality food being served to students in residential schools. He claimed these problems have led to a growing sense of discontent among the people.

BRS Confident of Returning to Power

Despite the challenges posed by the Congress government, KCR expressed confidence that BRS would return to power in the upcoming elections. “Our victory is certain in the coming days. Only BRS will fight for Telangana. Nobody else will come,” KCR asserted, urging his party members to prepare for direct action against the government.

Key Points:

KCR breaks his silence to criticize the Congress government for unmet promises and growing public discontent.

A public meeting will be held in February to highlight the government’s failures.

KCR claims the Congress government has mismanaged state finances, with revenues dropping by Rs 13,000 crore.

He warns of dire financial challenges ahead, including the potential inability to pay employee salaries.

KCR remains confident that BRS will return to power in Telangana.

