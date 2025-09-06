Kaleshwaram, Kavitha & Controversy: KCR Chairs Marathan Political Meet

Hyderabad: An important political meeting has been underway for the past four hours at the Erravalli farmhouse of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). Former ministers K. T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao, along with several MLAs and MLCs, attended the meeting. According to sources, the current political situation and the allegations leveled against Harish Rao by former MLC Kavitha were discussed in detail.

Reports indicate that the issue of handing over the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI was also discussed, and the meeting is likely to continue on Sunday. While most of the MLAs and MLCs left the farmhouse in the evening, K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao are expected to stay back. It is being speculated that a press conference or an official statement may be issued by the party after tomorrow’s meeting.

Meanwhile, former minister Harish Rao reacted to Kavitha’s allegations, saying that his political career is like an open book and everyone is aware of his services to the Telangana movement. He added that for 25 years, he has worked as a dedicated activist for the people’s movement and the development of the state.

Harish Rao alleged that some individuals were spreading false propaganda against him and the party. He stated: “I leave the allegations to their wisdom. The dirty politics being played against me is not good for anyone.”

The meeting at Erravalli farmhouse is being viewed as politically significant, and there is considerable anticipation in political circles about the announcement likely to be made by the BRS following the discussions.