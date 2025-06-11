KCR Faces Kaleshwaram Commission Inquiry Under Heavy Security

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) appeared before the Justice PC Ghose Commission on Wednesday in connection with the inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The high-profile deposition took place at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad amid tight security and massive political mobilization.

Heavy Security Deployment at BRK Bhavan

In anticipation of KCR’s appearance, security was beefed up with a large deployment of police personnel. Strict restrictions were enforced within a 200-meter radius of BRK Bhavan to maintain law and order. Roads leading to the building were barricaded, and public movement was heavily restricted to prevent any untoward incidents.

KCR Arrives with Key BRS Leaders

KCR departed from his residence in Erravelli at around 9:30 am and reached BRK Bhavan by 11 am. He was accompanied by senior BRS leaders including T. Harish Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, and T. Padma Rao Goud. However, only nine members were permitted to enter BRK Bhavan along with KCR. The former Chief Minister was seen carrying a set of files containing key documents to present before the Commission.

KCR to Depose Alone Before the Commission

As per protocol, KCR is deposing alone before the Justice PC Ghose Commission, submitting evidence and responding to questions related to the alleged financial and procedural irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project, one of Telangana’s flagship irrigation initiatives.

Massive Support Rally Led by KTR

Meanwhile, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) led a massive rally of party workers to show support for KCR. Starting from MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar, KTR and hundreds of BRS activists marched towards BRK Bhavan. While KTR waited outside the premises, BRS cadres occupied nearby roads, raising slogans such as “KCR Zindabad” and “CM Down Down” targeting the current state government.

Political Significance of KCR’s Appearance

KCR’s appearance before the Commission marks a crucial moment in Telangana politics, as the investigation into the Kaleshwaram Project has become a major political flashpoint between the BRS and Congress governments. While BRS leaders maintain that the project was executed transparently, critics allege major irregularities and cost escalations.