KCR Family Fighting for Control Over Rs 2,000 Crore Assets

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin on Monday launched a scathing attack on the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleging that the party has turned into a family-run empire riddled with greed and dynastic conflict.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Nizamuddin claimed that the ongoing tensions between BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao, K. Kavitha, T. Harish Rao, and Santosh Rao stem from a power struggle over assets worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

From Rs 5 Crore to Rs 1,191 Crore: BRS Asset Surge Raises Eyebrows

Nizamuddin shared financial records and donor data showing how the BRS’s declared assets grew from just Rs 5 crore in 2011–12 to Rs 1,191 crore by 2022–23. He alleged that the actual value, including benami properties, shell firms, and undeclared sources, could far exceed Rs 2,000 crore. “The party has become a corporate empire built using state machinery over the last decade,” he said.

Infighting in KCR Family Over Succession, Not Ideology

Citing recent political developments, Nizamuddin alleged that the internal rivalry in the KCR family is intensifying. “This isn’t about ideology or public service. It’s about who takes control of the empire,” he said. He pointed to Harish Rao’s political comeback, KTR’s assertiveness, and Kavitha’s growing frustration as evidence of the succession battle.

Kavitha’s ‘Explosive’ Letter Adds Fuel to the Fire

Nizamuddin also referred to a now-viral handwritten letter allegedly written by K. Kavitha to her father KCR. In the six-page letter, Kavitha reportedly described KCR as “like god” but lamented that he is “surrounded by demons.” She expressed concern over the leadership’s alleged leanings towards the BJP and the growing influence of certain unelected individuals.

Congress Calls for Transparency and Investigation

The Congress leader demanded a thorough probe into the source of BRS’s massive wealth and the alleged misuse of state resources. “This is not just a party matter. It’s a matter of public accountability,” Nizamuddin said, calling on enforcement agencies to step in.

BRS Yet to Respond to Allegations

As of now, there has been no official response from the BRS leadership regarding Nizamuddin’s accusations. However, political observers believe the controversy could further strain the already tense dynamics within the party.