Bandi Sanjay Explosive Claim: KCR Govt Spied on Me, My Family, and Even Kavitha!

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, revealed that his phone — along with those of his family members, OSD, and personal staff — was tapped during the previous BRS government. On Friday, he appeared before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) officials in connection with the phone tapping case and recorded his statement.

Later, speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay said that during the BRS regime, his phone was tapped more than once and that his name was even included in the list of Maoists to justify the tapping. He said that the names of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former minister Harish Rao were also included in that list. All his calls with party workers and state-level leaders were recorded.

He alleged that, as Telangana BJP president, his activities were constantly monitored and that the phones of his household employees were also tapped. He claimed that the phones of KCR’s daughter, Kavitha, were also tapped, and accused BRS chief KCR of being behind it. According to him, during the previous government, even ordinary citizens could not speak freely on the phone.

Bandi Sanjay further stated that during the BRS regime, he had heard recordings of phone calls between husband and wife. Judge Pheon, who was hearing the TSPSC paper leak case, had also alleged that his phone was tapped. Bandi Sanjay demanded that Prabhakar Rao and Radha Kishan Rao, who played a key role in the phone tapping case, be given the death penalty. He further alleged that businessmen’s phones were tapped and they were blackmailed, and questioned what happened to the ₹7 crore seized from the Khammam MP in the past.

He also claimed that all the gold recovered during the elections was transferred to KCR’s accounts. Bandi Sanjay questioned why no member of KCR’s family had been arrested in this case so far. He strongly criticised the Revanth Reddy government and demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the phone tapping case.

On Friday morning, Bandi Sanjay reached the SIT office in connection with the phone tapping case, where he was questioned for about two hours. The SIT officials presented him with evidence and details of the phone tapping, which indicated that his phone had been continuously monitored since he became the Telangana BJP president. He was also shown the records of his conversations with political leaders during the Munugodu and Huzurabad by-elections.