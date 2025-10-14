KCR Hands B-Form to Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills By-Poll, Announces ₹40 Lakh Support

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday handed over the ‘B-Form’ to Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who will contest as the party’s candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election scheduled on November 11.

KCR also presented her a cheque of Rs 40 lakh towards election expenditure on behalf of the party.

The event was attended by the late Maganti Gopinath’s son and daughters, former Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Padma Rao Goud, MLAs Kalelu Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, former MLA Nalamotu Bhaskar Rao, and several other BRS leaders.