KCR Hands B-Form to Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills By-Poll, Announces ₹40 Lakh Support

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday handed over the ‘B-Form’ to Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who will contest as the party’s candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election scheduled on November 11.

KCR also presented her a cheque of Rs 40 lakh towards election expenditure on behalf of the party.

The event was attended by the late Maganti Gopinath’s son and daughters, former Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Padma Rao Goud, MLAs Kalelu Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, former MLA Nalamotu Bhaskar Rao, and several other BRS leaders.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 October 2025 - 22:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
