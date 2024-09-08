KCR, KTR extend Vinayaka Chavithi greetings

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi

Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Saturday.

He prayed that Lord Ganesha removes all the hardships and fill the lives of people with happiness and joy.