Telangana
KCR, KTR extend Vinayaka Chavithi greetings
BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi
BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi
Hyderabad: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Saturday.
He prayed that Lord Ganesha removes all the hardships and fill the lives of people with happiness and joy.