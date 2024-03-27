‘KCR, KTR will go to jail in phone tapping case’

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and his son and former minister KT Rama Rao will definitely go to the jail in future in connection with the phone tapping case.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy, who represents Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency, said that the phone tapping was taken place during the tenure of BRS government only on the direction of then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former IPS officer and ex- Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao, who was named as A1 in the phone tapping case, just implemented orders of KCR.

He alleged that the BRS government had misused the investigation agencies for wrong deeds and allowed the police personnel to do crime with the help of phone tapping.

“Why is KCR not talking about the phone tapping case and why he is silence on the matter,” the Congress MLA asked.

He also slammed BRS working President KT Rama Rao for levelling baseless remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the phone tapping case and dared KT Rama Rao to undergo the Live Detector if the latter was involved in the episode.

The Congress MLA stated that a deep investigation should be done in the phone tapping case and the State government should constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the real culprits.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pidamarthi Ravi also lashed out at BRS working President KT Rama Rao for levelling derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He condemned the remarks of KT Rama Rao, who alleged that Revanth Reddy is sending thousands of crores of rupees to Delhi for the Congress party.

“Your sister has gone to Tihar Jail. You are sure to go to Charlapally Jail. All the family members will go to jail soon,” he said at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan.