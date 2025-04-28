KCR Looted Telangana, Tapped Phones, Occupied Lands: Ministers Drop Bombshells in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed that Nalgonda district remains a stronghold of the Congress party. Participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the additional block at the Nalgonda Collectorate, along with Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that there are capable leaders in the district who will steer the Congress forward effectively.

Previous Government Neglected Nalgonda, Alleges Uttam Kumar Reddy

Highlighting the failures of the previous BRS government, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for neglecting major projects in the district. He said the Dindi and Edu irrigation projects, as well as the SLBC tunnel works, were ignored for a decade. He assured that the current government is committed to completing the SLBC project and supporting the Musi rejuvenation efforts.

He urged people to cooperate in land acquisition processes for development projects, clarifying that land acquisition will happen only after taking farmers into confidence. He also announced that the Dindi lift irrigation scheme would be extended up to Sansthan Narayanapuram and Choutuppal.

BJP and BRS Leaders Blamed for Irrigation Sector Failures

Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that the water storage capacity of the SRSP project has decreased due to siltation. Completion of the SRSP Phase-II works would resolve water issues in the combined Nalgonda district. He accused BJP and BRS leaders of corruption, alleging that ₹1.81 lakh crore was spent on the irrigation sector, with large sums misused.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, he criticized the quality of construction and claimed that it collapsed within three years due to commission-driven politics. He said KCR compromised Telangana’s interests by agreeing to only 299 TMC water allotment from the Krishna River, whereas the current government is fighting for 500 TMC.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Slams KCR’s Double Standards

Speaking at the same event, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy questioned KCR’s political integrity. “Didn’t KCR say that Sonia Gandhi was the goddess who gave Telangana? Now, they are calling the Congress party the villain of Telangana,” he said.

He reminded the audience that KCR and his family had once sought Sonia Gandhi’s blessings after Telangana’s formation. Venkat Reddy accused KCR of corruption, claiming that ₹10,000 crore was looted during his 10-year rule, thousands of acres were occupied through the Dharani portal, and phone tapping of ministers and officials was rampant.

He concluded by saying that the present government is working sincerely to fulfill every promise made to the people.