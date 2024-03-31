KCR reaches out to farmers, Assures Support to Farmers, Promises Action Amid Crop Loss Concerns

Jangaon: Leader of Opposition and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, embarked on a tour to address concerns of farmers amidst crop loss issues, receiving a warm welcome from farmers in Jangaon district on Sunday.

Commencing his tour from the Erravelli farmhouse, KCR reached Darawath thanda in Palakurthy constituency, where he interacted with farmers primarily engaged in paddy cultivation. Despite the scorching heat, farmers gathered in large numbers to express their grievances and seek support.

During his interaction with farmers, KCR listened attentively to their concerns, particularly regarding crop failure due to water scarcity. Addressing the plight of farmers like Satyamma, who faced substantial losses, KCR announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh, emphasizing the need for solidarity and support among farming communities.

“Farmers should not lose hope. Let’s fight for water, 24-hour free power, Rythu Bandhu, and farm loan waiver,” KCR reiterated, highlighting the key issues affecting agricultural livelihoods in the region.

BRS Chief KCR inspected the irrigated or dry fields in Suryapet district, wiped the tears of the farmers and filled them with courage. pic.twitter.com/Di2b6SCK6l — indtoday (@ind2day) March 31, 2024

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the BRS rule, farmers like Dhan Singh lamented the lack of support under the current administration, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to address water scarcity and agricultural distress.

As KCR continued his tour towards Suryapet, his convoy was briefly halted by police for routine checks, underscoring the ongoing scrutiny amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. Nevertheless, KCR remained undeterred, proceeding to Velugupally under Thungaturthy constituency to assess crop damage and engage with affected farmers.

Throughout the journey, supporters adorned in pink scarfs and holding placards rallied behind KCR, advocating for crop loss compensation and highlighting the pressing need for government intervention in addressing farmer grievances.

As KCR’s outreach efforts continue, farmers remain hopeful for tangible solutions and support to overcome the challenges plaguing agricultural communities, underscoring the importance of sustained advocacy and action in safeguarding rural livelihoods.