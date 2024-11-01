KCR Set to Return to Public Life in 2025, Says KTR

Hyderabad: K Chandrashekhar Rao, the president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister of Telangana, is preparing to make his return to public engagement in 2025 after a period of low visibility due to health reasons. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) revealed that Rao has intentionally allowed the Congress government a year to settle in and fulfill its electoral commitments.

Speaking during a 90-minute Q&A session on the social media platform X, KTR assured that Rao is in good health and actively provides guidance to the party on a daily basis. “As a responsible opposition leader, he is giving the Congress government ample time to deliver on their ‘420’ promises,” he stated.

In response to recent comments by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggesting Rao’s political demise, KTR emphasized that Rao’s legacy will endure in Telangana politics. “As long as Telangana exists, the legacy of K Chandrashekhar Rao will endure,” he affirmed.

KTR reflected on the BRS’s recent electoral challenges, attributing the party’s defeat to issues in perception management, people engagement, and the communication of development initiatives. He also noted the impact of voter fatigue and anti-incumbency, as well as the division between NDA and INDIA blocs. “Moreover, Congress has created false hopes through its empty promises, which played a significant role. People in the districts fell for Congress’s deceptive claims and propaganda,” he added. However, he insisted that the blame cannot solely rest on the MLAs, as multiple factors influenced the election results.

Determined to hold the Congress government accountable, KTR pledged that BRS would intensify efforts to ensure the government fulfills its commitments, including the six guarantees made in Telangana. “We will ensure accountability both in the Assembly and before the public,” he stated, urging citizens to support the BRS in representing their interests. He encouraged residents to voice concerns about local issues like road conditions and sanitation to their representatives.

KTR acknowledged that the recent defection of BRS MLAs and leaders to Congress presents a challenge, but he viewed it as an opportunity to nurture new, loyal leaders. He mentioned that by-elections are likely in the ten constituencies where BRS MLAs have switched allegiance to the ruling party.

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, KTR clarified that BRS’s primary focus remains on regaining influence in Telangana. He encouraged the people of Maharashtra to consider regional alternatives to Congress and BJP. Regarding the upcoming elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), he speculated whether it would maintain its current structure, given rumors about potential divisions of the municipality.

KTR also discussed plans to strengthen various party wings, including the BRS legal cell and social media division, and emphasized the importance of decentralizing operations for enhanced effectiveness. He commended the party’s social media team for their contributions, describing social media as a vital tool for communication, especially given the perceived bias in some mainstream media outlets.

When asked about a potential statewide Padayatra (march), KTR humorously remarked that he first needs to focus on his own fitness, indicating that the future may hold such plans. He expressed optimism about BRS’s revival, attributing political power to the will of the people. “It is the people who empower leaders, not the other way around. Stay tuned for our strong comeback,” he concluded.